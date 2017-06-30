What can a mermaid do in Miami Beach? This coloring book has an idea.

Coloring is for adults, too, and this Miami Beach-themed coloring book plans to prove it.
Branding company Jacober Creative has published “High Tides: Tales of Mermaids, Mayhem & Miami Beach” as a way to contribute to the conversation around climate change and rising sea levels. The 40 pages of hand-drawn illustrations follow a mermaid around South Beach. Jacober Creative will host a free launch party Friday at the Standard Miami Beach hotel to celebrate.
“Miami Beach is not only special to myself, but everyone who works here,” said design firm owner Paul Jacober. “We figured the best way to get both sides of the argument heard was to cast it in a lighthearted manner.”
The event will have music, mermaid-themed cocktails and prizes. Books will be available for purchase, and three lucky coloring book lovers will find a golden ticket inside. The ticket earns a gift basket filled with a yoga mat, skateboard and more — all designed with the High Tides mermaid.
Besides doing yoga and being wild on Ocean Drive, Jacober said the fun-loving mermaid also helps the firm bring attention to a pressing environmental issue — rising tides.
“Florida and Miami Beach specifically will be one of the hardest hit places. There are morons who don’t believe in climate change, but our studio isn’t one of them,” he said.
While you’re coloring famous famous locations like the Delano South Beach hotel and the outdoor Lido Bayside Grill restaurant at the Standard, the firm also wants people to understand is how quickly it could all disappear if the sea level continues to rise without proper mitigation efforts.
Jacober said his studio is heavily influenced by current events and explores different issues in all of its extracurricular efforts, both coloring books and social media posts.
“The environmental issue is a direct reflection of our ethos at our studio. We also didn’t want to a coloring book with just generic patterns,” he said. “We wanted a certain level of substance and wanted to tell the Beach’s story in a lighthearted way — whether it’s sex, drugs or …tow trucks.”
The book gives a nod to Miami Beach pioneers like the Skull Sisters and Louis Canales.
Canales, a South Beach pioneer who helped lead its 1980s and ‘90s renaissance, said the book is comes just at the right time.
“There’s a lot of nostalgia for those days and what people don’t realize that without the South Beach renaissance, a lot of Miami today wouldn’t be the same,” Canales said. “You had a sense of community going on in South Beach. We all share the vision about the potential of the place because we believed in it.”
The book, he said, is a fun way to explore the magical history of the ‘80s and ‘90s Sobe scene.
From the colorful art deco landscape of Ocean Drive to wild nights at LIV, “High Tides” offers an unfiltered look at the city Jacober calls “effortlessly cool.”
“It’s a fun, little surreal take on it,” he said. “Miami Beach still has this sixth borough connection to NYC. It’s hip but in a more effortless way. It doesn’t need buildings with war paint and graffiti all over the place to show that its cool. It just is.”
If you go
▪ What: Launch party for “High Tides: Tales of Mermaids, Mayhem & Miami Beach featuring DJ Adora
▪ When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 7
▪ Where: The Standard Miami Beach, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach
▪ Tickets: Free, but you must RSVP at mermaidtales.splashthat.com
Books are available for purchase at www.lifeishowyoudesignit.com
Comments