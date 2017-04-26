Redo of Miami Beach Convention Center falls behind schedule

1:39 Lincoln Road landmarks lit up for Pride Pause

2:02 Animation of Bal Harbour Shops expansion plan

1:30 King tide arrives in South Florida

4:27 Scientists questioned by Miami Beach commission about waste in bay

1:43 Animation shows potential flood risk in Miami Beach

2:23 Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation

1:07 Renovation of the Miami Beach Convention Center

1:49 Miami Beach pump stations before and after

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana