Thieves jump a fence and ransack cars — and the homeowner caught it all on video

Miami Beach police are looking for a group of thieves who jumped the fence of an expensive Miami Beach home and ransacked the homeowner’s cars.
Several security cameras around the home captured video of two men jumping the fence, attempting to open the home’s doors and rummaging through the homeowner’s vehicles — a Range Rover, Escalade and Panameria Porsche. The North Bay Road homeowner wasn’t sure if anything was stolen in the early Tuesday burglary attempt.
The thieves were seen driving away with three women in a light-colored four door Jeep.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305.471.TIPS
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
