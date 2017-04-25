Thieves jump a fence and ransack cars — and the homeowner caught it all on video

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:39 Lincoln Road landmarks lit up for Pride Pause 4:27 Scientists questioned by Miami Beach commission about waste in bay 1:43 Animation shows potential flood risk in Miami Beach 1:30 King tide arrives in South Florida 1:33 Dutch water-management expert advises on sea-level-rise in Miami 3:21 Bal Harbour Shops Expansion 1:49 Miami Beach pump stations before and after 2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana 2:18 Deputy wrestles alligator back into the swamp 2:31 Don Mattingly talks about 7-3 win over the Padres on Sunday Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A Miami Beach homeowner watched on his security cameras as two men jumped over the fence to his home and ransacked his three cars. Miami Beach police are looking to identify the group of thieves. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 305.471.TIPS. Edited by Pierre Taylor Courtesy Miami Beach Police