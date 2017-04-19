Man arrested, charged with beating Yorkie to death, cops say

Miami Beach police announced the arrest of a man who detectives believe beat a Yorkshire Terrier and left it for dead in a Publix parking garage in South Beach.
Sigman Hernandez was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill, according to police.
#BREAKING: MBPD has now arrested and charged Sigman Hernandez with 'Animal Cruelty w/intent to Injure/Kill'. https://t.co/wRP5XBOjwT— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) April 19, 2017
On Tuesday, police released video of a “person of interest,” after a barely 8-pound dog was found next to a concrete column in the garage at 1920 West Ave.
Officers took the dog, later named Lily, to Doral Centre Animal Hospital. The dog had at least seven broken ribs and showed signs of strangulation, police said. The dog died from her injuries two days after being brought to the animal hospital.
Garage surveillance video showed a red Toyota Yaris with a delivery sign on the roof back into a parking space shortly before the dog was found.
The video showed the man go into the elevator, go to the restroom and then return to his car.
On Wednesday afternoon, the department tweeted that they were speaking with the “person of interest” seen in the video and later announced the arrest.
