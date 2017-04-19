Man arrested, charged with beating Yorkie to death, cops say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers Pause 1:39 Lincoln Road landmarks lit up for Pride 0:49 Man wanted by police for allegedly beating a dog to death 0:41 Miami Beach police search for trio of robbery suspects 1:18 How the octopus moves 1:00 Fans get nostalgic at Florida Supercon Retro 0:52 Giralda Al Fresco continues in Coral Gables 1:58 Dolphins GM Chris Grier on plans for upcoming NFL draft 1:07 Previewing who the Dolphins might pick in the 2017 NFL Draft 0:43 Burglar spends night in preschool eating snacks, napping Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The Miami Beach Police Department released surveillance video, in an effort to identify a man, they say beat a dog and left it inside a local supermarket on April 7, 2017. Miami Beach Police Department