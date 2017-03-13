Michael Góngora files to run for his old Miami Beach commission seat

2:40 Extortion claim goes public at Bal Harbour meeting Pause

1:30 King tide arrives in South Florida

4:27 Scientists questioned by Miami Beach commission about waste in bay

1:43 Animation shows potential flood risk in Miami Beach

1:10 Celebrity Cruises’ new ship gets built in virtual reality

6:39 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks free agency at combine

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

1:40 Australian shepherd acts as nanny for rare Malayan tiger

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem