Venetian Causeway permanently reopens after weeks of construction

After weeks of construction, the Venetian Causeway is permanently open once more, on schedule.
Pedestrians, cyclists and drivers were able to cross the bridge starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The bridge that connects Rivo Alto Island and Belle Isle was closed for repairs the last six weeks. It was temporarily reopened twice: for Art Basel in November and Christmas and Hanukkah weekend.
Repair work to the motors, brakes, switches and wiring of the drawbridge had been scheduled to continue until Thursday.
