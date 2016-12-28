Miami Beach

December 28, 2016 5:32 PM

Venetian Causeway permanently reopens after weeks of construction

By Alex Harris

aharris@miamiherald.com

After weeks of construction, the Venetian Causeway is permanently open once more, on schedule.

Pedestrians, cyclists and drivers were able to cross the bridge starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The bridge that connects Rivo Alto Island and Belle Isle was closed for repairs the last six weeks. It was temporarily reopened twice: for Art Basel in November and Christmas and Hanukkah weekend.

Repair work to the motors, brakes, switches and wiring of the drawbridge had been scheduled to continue until Thursday.

Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc

Related content

Miami Beach

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Witness speaks about shootout on South Beach

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos