Man found dead in water after search off Miami causeway

Rescuers found a body in Biscayne Bay early Monday after an incident involving a personal watercraft.
Fire officials received the call around 11 p.m. Sunday from a sailboat. Searchers found a dead man in his 30s in the water, Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll told reporters from the scene.
Authorities from Miami and Miami-Dade County also searched by water and air for a possible second person on the north and south sides of the causeway, but no one was found, Carroll said.
The Julia Tuttle Causeway spans Biscayne Bay, connecting 36th Street in Miami with 41st Street in Miami Beach.
