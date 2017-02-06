Man found dead in water after search off Miami causeway

0:30 Elderly woman pushed, robbed in front of her home Pause

1:01 ATV rider in 'Bikes Up, Guns Down' rally caught by the cops

1:13 Dion Waiters wants Heat to 'keep working' through winning streak

1:29 Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks about Chris Bosh

1:56 Protesters march against Trump's immigration order at Miami International Airport

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

0:50 Dion Waiters speaks to media after last-second shot beats Golden State Warriors

4:13 Miami native William Levy talks about "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter"