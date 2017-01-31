Former state lawmaker Dan Gelber will run for Miami Beach mayor

Former state Sen. Dan Gelber will file his paperwork Tuesday to run for Miami Beach mayor, according to his political consultant.
Christian Ulvert said in a news release that Gelber will file Tuesday afternoon at City Hall. He will be joined by his family, which includes his father, former Beach mayor Seymour Gelber.
Gelber spent nearly a decade as a federal prosecutor and a decade in the Florida Legislature before running for Florida Attorney General in 2010. That year, he lost to Pam Bondi, the current Attorney General.
He has since founded Gelber Schachter & Greenberg, a boutique law firm based in Brickell.
Gelber will challenge Michael Grieco, who is completing his first term on the commission. Grieco filed to run Jan. 13.
The race for the mayor’s seat became wide open after incumbent Philip Levine announced he would not seek a third two-year term. Levine is considering a run for governor.
