Opposed by Beach Towing, Sunset Harbour project fails to win commission approval

2:51 Edmonton Oilers score late, beat Florida Panthers in OT Pause

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

0:40 How to stay safe from Zika virus

1:25 Miami Beach sanitation workers ramp up Zika mosquito prevention efforts

0:58 New trolley route in Miami Beach

3:02 Gov. Rick Scott declares Zika zone in Miami Beach

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

1:28 Florida tourists film gator jumping into their boat, getting stuck in the railing

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral