Miami Beach hires former budget director as new CFO in wake of bank fraud scandal

1:48 Heat's Josh Richardson discusses his sprained left foot Pause

5:00 Obama's farewell: laws won't be enough. Hearts must change.

4:02 Obama tearfully thanks Michelle, daughters, and Bidens during farewell address

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

0:19 Trump: 'Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing'

2:08 Former Sen. Al D’Amato kicked off plane for staging protest

2:52 Rubio asks Rex Tillerson if Putin is a war criminal