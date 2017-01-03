Cops charge Miami Beach tax preparer with video voyeurism

Miami Beach police say a pedestrian who saw she was being followed in South Beach Monday found she wasn’t just being followed — she was being filmed.
And from a way too personal angle.
Miami Beach’s Andres Jurado, a 29-year-old income tax preparer according to his arrest affidavit, sits in county jail after his Monday booking on a charge of video voyuerism.
The police report says after the woman felt someone bump into her backpack as she walked along Third Street, she noticed a man tailing her. At the corner of Third and Jefferson Avenue, she stopped and spun. Her unwanted companion bumped into her while grabbing her rear end under her dress. She told police she looked down to see the man holding a cell phone recording video of what was under her dress.
Perhaps the three-day holiday weekend threw off Jurado. The arresting officer claimed Jurado, upon being approached by police, burst forth with “I do this every Sunday.”
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments