Shooting in South Beach shuts down stretch of Ocean Drive

Miami Beach police are investigating a shooting on Ocean Drive and Fifth Street. A separate but possibly related shooting investigation also is underway on the MacArthur Causeway.
Police on early Tuesday shut down a stretch of Ocean Drive. Evidence markers are on the pavement near Fresh on Fifth and Friday’s restaurants. According to early reports, no one is injured and several people are being interviewed by police.
The shooting happened after midnight.
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
