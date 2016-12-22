Miami Beach

December 22, 2016 6:14 PM

New trolley route debuts to link North, Middle and South Beach

By Joey Flechas

jflechas@miamiherald.com

Miami Beach launched another trolley route Thursday that serves as a link between existing routes that run in Middle Beach and North Beach.

The Collins Link runs from 37th street up Collins Avenue to 74th Street, then back south along Indian Creek Drive. It includes several stops along Collins and several connection points to the existing routes in the 41st Street area and in center of North Beach, between 69th Street and 74th Street.

Another trolley bus circulates along Alton Road and West Avenue in South Beach. This route could expand in the future.

The city also announced it is looking into an additional express route that would help riders move from one end of the city to the other with only one transfer.

New trolley route in Miami Beach

Miami Beach debuted a new trolley route on Nov. 22, 2016. The Middle Beach Loop connects the Lincoln Road area to 41st Street and Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com
 

Related content

Miami Beach

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Video shows police officer drinking alcohol at South Beach nightclub

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos