New trolley route debuts to link North, Middle and South Beach

Miami Beach launched another trolley route Thursday that serves as a link between existing routes that run in Middle Beach and North Beach.
The Collins Link runs from 37th street up Collins Avenue to 74th Street, then back south along Indian Creek Drive. It includes several stops along Collins and several connection points to the existing routes in the 41st Street area and in center of North Beach, between 69th Street and 74th Street.
Another trolley bus circulates along Alton Road and West Avenue in South Beach. This route could expand in the future.
The city also announced it is looking into an additional express route that would help riders move from one end of the city to the other with only one transfer.
Comments