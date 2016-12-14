Miami Beach delays light rail to wait for county plan

Miami Beach commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to temporarily stop the fast-tracked light rail project that would lay down tracks on South Beach’s streets.
The light rail or “modern streetcar” line, a centerpiece issue in Mayor Philip Levine’s second term, is now on hold after commissioners agreed to wait for Miami-Dade County commissioners to make a binding commitment to building a connection across Biscayne Bay, including a funding plan. A final contract for the project would also have to be approved by voters.
Wednesday’s vote effectively delays any contract negotiations for the $244 million South Beach train project by at least several months, and possibly longer. It’s unclear how the Beach’s chosen train provider, Greater Miami Tramlink Partners, might factor into Bay Link now.
Levine proposed the measure last week following several months of growing discontent among Beach residents and Commissioner Michael Grieco’s recently announced opposition. Most residents who have spoken at public hearings either completely opposed rail in South Beach or supported a train only if it is built with a connection to downtown Miami.
We’ve heard the public loud and clear. Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine
“We’ve heard the public loud and clear on that,” Levine said on Wednesday.
The commission also accepted a suggestion from Frank Del Vecchio, an activist and South Beach resident, to consider an amendment to the city charter that would require a public referendum on any project that would put rail tracks on city streets. Under the current proposal, tracks would be placed on existing car lanes on Fifth Street and Washington Avenue.
Train opponents have urged the city to let residents weigh in on any rail project at the ballot box. Among those is Robert Lansburgh, a South Beach resident who was poised to petition for a charter change if the commission didn’t do it first.
“At the end of the day, we’re going to the public to let them vote on this,” he told the Miami Herald. “What a ride.”
The commission agreed that a final contract for a light rail project will have to be approved by voters.
Levine’s tone has shifted considerably since his re-election in November 2015, when he made transportation and traffic problems a key priority and started pushing for the city to construct its piece of Bay Link ahead of Miami-Dade’s portion across the bay. On Wednesday, he disclosed the results of a poll that he paid for himself and touted them as evidence that residents want Bay Link.
The poll, done by GOP polling firm McLaughlin and Associates, asked 300 voters whether they support or oppose the city working with local, state and federal agencies to create a light rail connection between the Beach and the mainland “to relieve causeway congestion and reduce the number of vehicles that are currently on Miami Beach streets.”
The result: 71 percent supported such a project, but the poll doesn’t appear to have been structured to accurately gauge public sentiment on the train because it didn’t offer alternatives in the form of other questions.
“The issue is the one-sided nature of the question,” said David Custin, Levine’s own political consultant. “There’s no balance.”
Custin also represented Sacyr, a multinational infrastructure firm that led the third-ranked team that bid for the South Beach streetcar.
Wednesday’s decision to pump the brakes comes as an election year approaches. In 2017, three commissioners are running to keep their seats, and Levine told the Miami Herald he intends to run for a third term.
The train could still be a lightning rod when election season heats up in next year. The mayor, who is considered a possible gubernatorial candidate, said on Wednesday he will likely make a final decision in January.
His poll included other questions that he said were unrelated to transportation or the train, but he declined to disclose those questions.
Joey Flechas: 305-376-3602, @joeflech
Comments