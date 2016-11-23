The first (but not the last) Art Week traffic jam is expected this Sunday

Mega-developer Alan Faena is throwing a big party Sunday to mark the grand opening of his namesake district in Miami Beach — so big that part of northbound Collins Avenue will be reduced to one lane for six hours.
From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., the two westernmost lanes of Collins between 32nd and 36th streets will be closed for the celebration. The easternmost lane will remain open for local traffic, emergency vehicles and buses. Northbound drivers should consider taking Pine Tree Drive.
On Indian Creek Drive, a southbound one-way street, the east lane will be closed during these hours. The west lane will remain open.
The cross streets — 32nd, 33rd, 34th, 35th and 36th streets — will also be closed for the festivities, which will include art installations.
Parking in the area will be dicey. The city has set up shuttles from major garages in the Beach to encourage people to park and ride. The garages are at:
▪ Fifth Street and Alton Road
▪ Seventh Street and Collins Avenue
▪ 16th Street and Collins Avenue
▪ 42nd Street and Sheridan Avenue
Shuttles will run from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. and end at 6 p.m.
The grand opening is a public event at onset of Miami Art Week.
