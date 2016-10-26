Improper renovations halted at historic South Beach hotel

3:04 Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks about expectations, minutes on eve of season opener Pause

0:48 Coast Guard rescues four boaters off the coast of Clearwater, FLA.

2:42 Video: State of the presidential race in Florida

1:29 Car hits church during Sunday service

1:32 Scene of tragedy: Pitcher José Fernandez dies on the water

3:41 Trump stumps to Bay of Pigs vets in Little Havana

1:34 Tannehill: You're going to continue to see big success from Jay

1:20 Solar amendments explained

1:22 UM holds forum on Zika