1 wounded in Ocean Drive shooting. Breakfast continues at cafe

A shooting near South Beach 24-hour staple News Cafe sent one person to the hospital just before 7 a.m. Sunday. But the police presence and investigation didn’t stop people from eating breakfast right next to the crime-scene tape.
The investigation closed the area around Eighth Street and Ocean Drive — the corner on which the News has sat since 1988 — to traffic as the day started.
The crime scene tape was wrapped around the cafe entrance. Diners continued to eat their breakfast outside next to the tape as investigators walked through the sealed-off part of the cafe searching for clues.
There were six cones, representing bullet shells, on Eighth Street, one cone on the Ocean Drive sidewalk in front of the News Cafe, and one under a circular table for two on the cafreporch.
Miami Beach police said the wounded victim was shot twice and taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.
This is a breaking news report and will be updated as more information is learned.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
