Swimming advisory warns South Beach has poop in the water

South Beach is having a crappy week.
As the tourist town continues to grapple with an outbreak of Zika virus and many residents protest the aerial spraying of insecticides to kill the mosquitoes that carry the virus, local health officials on Friday warned people against swimming at Ocean Drive and South Pointe Drive because of high levels of fecal bacteria.
Miami-Dade’s branch of the state health department reported levels of the bacteria enterococci that exceed federal standards on South Beach and at the north beach of Crandon Park on Key Biscayne. The presence of the bacteria, which is found in animal and human intestinal tracts, is an indicator of fecal pollution. That pollution may come from storm water run-off, wildlife, pets and human sewage.
“The results of the sampling indicate that water contact may pose an increased risk of illness, particularly for susceptible individuals,” read the advisory.
Joey Flechas: 305-376-3602, @joeflech
