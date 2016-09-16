Miami Beach

September 16, 2016 11:47 AM

Shots fired at Mercedes SUV connected to rap star at Fontainebleau Hotel

By Joey Flechas

Miami Beach police are investigating a shooting incident at the Fontainebleau Hotel that involved a vehicle connected to rap artist The Game.

Police say a gray Mustang convertible drove up the valet ramp at the hotel at 4441 Collins Ave. just after 7 a.m. Friday and fired multiple shots at an unoccupied Mercedes SUV. The Mercedes is associated with The Game.

The Mustang drove away. Detectives are on the scene investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police.

