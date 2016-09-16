Shots fired at Mercedes SUV connected to rap star at Fontainebleau Hotel

Miami Beach police are investigating a shooting incident at the Fontainebleau Hotel that involved a vehicle connected to rap artist The Game.
Police say a gray Mustang convertible drove up the valet ramp at the hotel at 4441 Collins Ave. just after 7 a.m. Friday and fired multiple shots at an unoccupied Mercedes SUV. The Mercedes is associated with The Game.
The Mustang drove away. Detectives are on the scene investigating.
Anyone with information is urged to call the police.
MBPD investigating shooting at 4441 Collins Ave. Vehicle struck multiple times but unoccupied. No injuries. 1 of 2 pic.twitter.com/ZYX7vmCuVf— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) September 16, 2016
