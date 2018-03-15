More Videos

A Little Havana house torn down Thursday is one of several unsafe structures the city has destroyed so far this year. District 3 Commissioner Joe Carollo said the demolition is part of a renewed police effort to come down
A Little Havana house torn down Thursday is one of several unsafe structures the city has destroyed so far this year. District 3 Commissioner Joe Carollo said the demolition is part of a renewed police effort to come down

Little Havana - Flagami

The house was 92 years old, abandoned, a den for drug users. The city tore it down.

By Joey Flechas

jflechas@miamiherald.com

March 15, 2018 03:21 PM

Before a backhoe started tearing apart the boarded-up 1926 house in Little Havana — littered with trash inside, reeking of foul odor, chewed up by termites — Miami City Manager Emilio González explained why derelict buildings are a blight on the community.

“They’re drug dens,” he said. “Any number of criminal activities work out of these homes,” he told reporters.

The house at 243 SW Tenth Ave. was the tenth such home to be cleared or demolished in Miami since Jan. 1 as part of a broader “safe city” initiative that includes removing blighted structures that harbor crime, neighborhood trash cleanups and improving green spaces. The other homes have been in other neighborhoods.

Around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, the city demolished the house after a long process that started with neighborhood complaints and arrests of drug users squatting inside. The city placed a lien on the building and went through a months-long process before Miami’s unsafe structures board. The owner had not paid property taxes since 2015 and owes $9,739.28, according to county records. The owner did not respond to the unsafe structures board’s attempts to communicate about the property.

Joe Carollo, whose district includes Little Havana, used the demolition as a springboard to highlight the city’s renewed focus on addressing crime. He echoed his campaign promises to crack down on crime in his District 3, and in particular, on drug offenses.

safe3 city lnew cmg
The city of Miami on Thursday tore down the abandoned house at 234 SW Tenth Ave. in Little Havana.
C.M. GUERRERO cmguerrero@miamiherald.com

“We made a promise to people in this neighborhood, who are good, hard-working people,” he said, of east Little Havana. “That we’re going to give their neighborhood back to them.”

González painted a broader picture of the safe city program as a campaign that will also encourage cleanup of public spaces — think illegal dumping — and creation or revitalization of green spaces.

“It’s not just about destroying homes,” he said. “It’s about garbage pickup. It’s about making sure that the quality of life for all our citizens improves exponentially.”

