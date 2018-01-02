Firefighters respond to a fire at C&F Marine, 2151 NW 12th St., around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, after reports of an explosion. They found a 24-foot-boat on the water covered in flames and a docked 50-foot tour boat burning, too.
Little Havana - Flagami

Two boats, no people, burn in fire after marina explosion

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

January 02, 2018 05:40 PM

An explosion at a Miami marina started a fire that burned one boat and charred another Tuesday afternoon.

There were no injuries.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll says firefighters arrived at C&F Marine, 2151 NW 12th St., around 1:30 p.m. after reports of an explosion. They found a 24-foot-boat on the water covered in flames and a docked 50-foot tour boat burning, too. After 30 minutes, the fire was under control, but it already scorched the 24-foot boat. The 50-foot boat took smoke damage.

The cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

