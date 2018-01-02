Two boats, no people, burn in fire after marina explosion

An explosion at a Miami marina started a fire that burned one boat and charred another Tuesday afternoon.
There were no injuries.
Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll says firefighters arrived at C&F Marine, 2151 NW 12th St., around 1:30 p.m. after reports of an explosion. They found a 24-foot-boat on the water covered in flames and a docked 50-foot tour boat burning, too. After 30 minutes, the fire was under control, but it already scorched the 24-foot boat. The 50-foot boat took smoke damage.
The cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation.
