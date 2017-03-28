One driver’s dead. The other driver’s charged with two felonies.

Miami police say the surviving driver in Sunday’s two-car crash that killed one person was driving a stolen car and had meth on him.
Nicholas Castelao, 35, of Hialeah, was booked Tuesday morning on charges of grand theft auto and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
The BMW Castelao drove collided with a Volkswagen Jetta just before 2 p.m. at the corner of Southwest 17th Street and Southwest 25th Avenue, spraying glass and carnage as one car took out the front-yard fence at 2497 SW 17th St. The Jetta driver died at the scene.
All four of the Jetta’s passengers, Castelao and his passenger were taken to Ryder Trauma Center, three of them in critical condition. No fault has been determined in the crash.
Teenager Eric Suarez, who lives at 2497 SW 17th St., told Herald news partner CBS4, “I was just hanging out in my living room and I hear this big crash. And I went outside and the whole neighborhood’s outside.”
A paper dealer plate sat on the back of the BMW. During the check-in process at Ryder, as a patient-care worker gathered Castelao’s belongings, the arrest report says she discovered three small green baggies with what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine. Police say it was.
The baggies went into evidence with two Chase credit cards and a food stamps credit card that the police report says weren’t Castelao’s.
Nobody’s been charged in the crash itself.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
