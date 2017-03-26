1 killed, six injured in Miami car crash

One person was killed and six others were injured in a violent car crash Sunday afternoon in a residential neighborhood near Little Havana.
According to Miami Fire Rescue, the two-car crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the intersection of Southwest 17th Street and 25th Avenue.
Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said a Volkswagen Jetta carrying four men and one woman collided with a BMW carrying a man and a woman.
The male driver of the Jetta died. Two women and four men — three of whom were in critical condition — were taken to Ryder Trauma Center.
All of the people involved were 25 to 35 years old, Carroll said.
Miami police traffic homicide is looking in to what caused the crash.
