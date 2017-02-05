A 22-day-old baby is ejected from a car in a hit-and-run

A hit-and-run crash in Little Havana seriously injured a 22-day baby.
Miami police say a white Ford Econoline van rumbling west on Southwest Seventh Street ran a red light at Southwest 17th Avenue at 1:16 a.m. Saturday. The van crashed into another vehicle, ejecting the newborn and injuring the baby’s mother before continuing on its way.
Baby and mother were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where the child is in critical condition and the mother is stable.
The van, possibly a 2004-2007 model, should have significant front-end damage.
Anyone with information on this crash or the driver should contact Miami police’s traffic homicide unit at 305-603-6525 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or via the website.
