Plane crash-lands in Key Biscayne near Crandon Park late Thursday night

A small plane crash-landed late Thursday night in Key Biscayne near Crandon Park with two men on it, authorities said.
No one was seriously injured, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received a call at 11:18 p.m. for a small aircraft that crash-landed unexpectedly in Key Biscayne in the 4000 block of Crandon Boulevard, said spokesman Jorge Lafarga. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and City of Miami police each sent a few units to the scene, where they found two men, Lafarga said.
Lafarga could not confirm the men’s conditions, but Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reported that the pilot had minor injuries and that he told a witness that engine problems had forced the plane to land. The plane then crashed into a light pole, CBS4 reported.
Plane lands on Key Biscayne near Crandon Pk. @MiamiDadeFire says pilot has minor injuries. Pilot told witness eng probs. More on @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/67z4V8QnIs— Tania Francois (@SheBreaksNews) July 14, 2017
This is a breaking news bulletin and will be updated.
