Rehabilitated Winnie the sea turtle is returned to the wild

1:28 Mangroves at Miami’s Marine Stadium get the chop Pause

3:28 Author on Trump and Crandon's golf course

39:44 Miami Beach commissioners discuss Urban Beach Week with NAACP

0:23 Not a search warrant and not cops

2:08 Thieves' triple fail at stealing ATM caught on video

2:11 Jeff Locke talks about the Marlins' 8-0 loss to the Mets

1:17 Stolen helicopter used in Venezuela attacks found

0:56 Governor Rick Scott signs student bill at Miami-Dade College

0:55 Mayflies swarm gas station