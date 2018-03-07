He aimed a pellet gun over a neighbor’s fence, cops say. And, what he hit died.

A South Miami-Dade teenager stuck a pellet gun over a neighbor’s fence and shot at the neighbor’s dog nine times, Miami-Dade police said. The pellets that struck the dog led to him being euthanized him to prevent more suffering.
The shooting part was caught on Feb. 19 surveillance video viewed by the owner and police, according to the arrest report for 18-year-old Edangel Rives. On Feb. 23, Rives was booked on one count of animal cruelty. He posted $5,000 bond four days later.
The arrest report says surveillance video from around 6:20 p.m. Feb. 19 describes Rives, who lives one block away, “leaning over the fence and aiming the rifle at the dog. Then, a shot is heard on the audio portion of the video. The dog is seen retreating. The incident took place over the course of several minutes and nine shots were heard on the audio portion of the video. All nine shots were directed at the dog.”
When the dog’s owner calls the dog in, the dog can barely use his hind legs. The dog owner sees Rives, but not Rives’ gun. He didn’t realize any connection between his crippled dog and Rives’ presence until he watched the surveillance video the next day.
At the animal hospital, the arrest report says, the owner was told the pellets severely injured his dog. The owner decided to put the dog down.
Before arresting Rives, cops say they found two containers of pellets and a Beeman pellet rifle at Rives’ house. He told police he had been shooting the pellet rifle, but didn’t shoot the dog.
