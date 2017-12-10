One dead in plane crash near Miami Executive Airport

One person died in a plane crash Sunday afternoon in Southwest Miami-Dade, Miami-Dade police said.
A Federal Aviation Administration statement said the pilot, who has yet to be identified, was the only person on the plane:
“A Piper PA 60 aircraft crashed approximately one and a half miles west of the Miami Executive Airport today at 2:50pm. The pilot departed from Miami Executive and was returning to the airport after declaring an emergency.”
On the archived air traffic control chatter from LiveATC.net, 75 seconds after the air traffic controller gives clearance to “November 7529” for takeoff, there’s a break-in: “Two-nine’s here declaring an emergency! Two-nine’s here declaring an emergency.”
FAA registry N7529S is a 1974 Aerostar 601, a type of Piper PA 60 aircraft, owned by Kendall resident William Rollo Carman.
Miami Executive Airport was known until 2014 as Kendall-Tamiami Executive Airport.
This is breaking report will be updated as more information is available.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
