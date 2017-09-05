Third man killed by Miami-Dade cops in 3 months came at officer with knife, police say

A police officer on a burglary detail Tuesday shot and killed a man who authorities said lunged at him with a knife inside a Kendale Lakes apartment complex.
By late afternoon police had not identified the dead man or the officer who fired the fatal bullet.
Miami-Dade police detective and spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said the officer fired his Taser at the man during the chase, but the electronic device did not deter the man from turning towards the officer and threatening him with the knife.
“He lunged at the officer,” Zabaleta said. “The officer discharged his firearm.”
Zabaleta said the officer was on assignment trying to deter burglaries in Kendale Lakes across the road from the Miccosukee Golf & Country Club. During the chase, the shooting victim — described as a white man in his teens — ran into the Spanish Villa condos.
According to Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue, the man died at the scene. The officer was unharmed. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting for any potential criminal wrongdoing. Police reviewed a cellphone video of the confrontation Tuesday, but released few details.
Tuesday’s shooting death was the third by a Miami-Dade police officer since June 5.
A week ago on Aug. 30, Miami-Dade police pulled over a Nissan inside the Liberty Square housing project and discovered that both men inside were wanted on open warrants. One of the men gave up without incident.
The other, Anthony Ford, 27, took off before he was handcuffed. The officers called for backup and an officer who confronted Ford shot and killed him. Police said Ford reached for something near his waistband. No weapon was found and police have yet to say why they pulled Ford over in the first place.
Also, on June 5, Miami-Dade police shot and killed John Spaulding, 47. Police found Spaulding in an SUV on a road behind the Turner Guilford Knight correctional center. They opened fire after approaching the vehicle. Spaulding was wanted for killing another man a few days earlier with a screwdriver.
Police didn’t say what caused them to shoot Spaulding. They did say a gun was found near his vehicle.
Charles Rabin: 305-376-3672, @ChuckRabin
