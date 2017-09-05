Third man killed by Miami-Dade cops in 3 months came at officer with knife, police say

More Videos 1:02 Miami-Dade Police officer kills man who who police say lunged at officer with a knife Pause 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:06 Shoppers looking for supplies met with empty shelves at Broward grocery store 1:05 Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic 0:37 Satellite imagery shows Irma approaching Leeward Islands 1:02 Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:13 Watch Hurricane Irma's development as it grows to category 5 2:13 Willie the Bee man 1:12 Hurricane Irma: Customers swarm Costco for supplies 0:59 How Hurricane Irma could affect Sunday's Dolphins-Buccaneers matchup Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Miami-Dade Police officer kills man who who police say lunged at officer with a knife A Miami-Dade police shot and killed a man who came at him with a knife Tuesday morning near the Miccosukee Golf & Country Club in Kendale Lakes. Police said the officer fired a Taser first, but if it struck the target, it had little effect. A Miami-Dade police shot and killed a man who came at him with a knife Tuesday morning near the Miccosukee Golf & Country Club in Kendale Lakes. Police said the officer fired a Taser first, but if it struck the target, it had little effect. C.M. Guerrero The Miami Herald

A Miami-Dade police shot and killed a man who came at him with a knife Tuesday morning near the Miccosukee Golf & Country Club in Kendale Lakes. Police said the officer fired a Taser first, but if it struck the target, it had little effect. C.M. Guerrero The Miami Herald