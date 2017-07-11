AAA worker gunned down, killed in Kendall, according to cops and fire rescue

A man who was shot and killed in front of a West Kendall home Tuesday afternoon worked for AAA and was on a call, according to law enforcement sources.
The shooter, who was quickly taken into custody, was unharmed. Police had not released the name of either man by late Tuesday afternoon.
A man who said he was the victim’s uncle identified his nephew as Magdiel Hernandez.
The shooting happened just after 3 p.m., outside a home at 9955 SW 87th Ct., a leafy residential community in the heart of Kendall. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and police responded to the scene.
Miami-Dade property records show the four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,600-square-foot home on 87th Court has had the same owner for more than two decades. It was unclear if anyone at that address had anything to do with the shooting.
WPLG Channel 10, which had a helicopter over the scene after the alleged shooter was captured, said the man appeared to struggle with officers who eventually placed him in the back of a patrol car.
