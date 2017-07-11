A man who was shot and killed in front of a West Kendall home Tuesday afternoon worked for AAA and was on a call, according to law enforcement sources. Patrick Farrell The Miami Herald
A man who was shot and killed in front of a West Kendall home Tuesday afternoon worked for AAA and was on a call, according to law enforcement sources. Patrick Farrell The Miami Herald

Kendall

July 11, 2017 5:41 PM

AAA worker gunned down, killed in Kendall, according to cops and fire rescue

By Charles Rabin, Alexandria Bordas and Samantha Gross

crabin@miamiherald.com

A man who was shot and killed in front of a West Kendall home Tuesday afternoon worked for AAA and was on a call, according to law enforcement sources.

The shooter, who was quickly taken into custody, was unharmed. Police had not released the name of either man by late Tuesday afternoon.

A man who said he was the victim’s uncle identified his nephew as Magdiel Hernandez.

FullSizeRender (17)
Magdiel Hernandez, who was shot and killed as he answered a call for the American Automobile Association (AAA) in Kendall on Tuesday afternoon, July 11, 2017.
Facebook

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m., outside a home at 9955 SW 87th Ct., a leafy residential community in the heart of Kendall. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and police responded to the scene.

Miami-Dade property records show the four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,600-square-foot home on 87th Court has had the same owner for more than two decades. It was unclear if anyone at that address had anything to do with the shooting.

WPLG Channel 10, which had a helicopter over the scene after the alleged shooter was captured, said the man appeared to struggle with officers who eventually placed him in the back of a patrol car.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Woman finds an iguana in her toilet

View More Video