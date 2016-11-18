Principal hit by drunk driver thanks fire rescue, hospital: ‘All I lost was my legs’

2:24 South Dade principal Perez meets the first responders who saved his life Pause

0:43 All she wanted was to put the baby into the crib

1:43 Treatment center offers relief from lice

3:59 Pot and the presidency

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

1:42 Man yells 'Trump' at Starbucks employee in Miami area

0:52 King Tide takes park visitors by surprise

0:33 IHOP diner stabs server for 'poisoned' food

3:00 Coral Gables upends rival Columbus