Her boyfriend woke up with a stabbing pain. Her toddler son was next on her list.

Before Nathaly Ramos stabbed her toddler son to death Sunday, Miami-Dade police say, she used a knife to wake up her boyfriend.

Ramos’ boyfriend awakened before Sunday’s sunrise feeling pain and seeing Ramos before him with a knife and a Taser. He scrambled into a room and locked the door. While waiting to be sure she’d left his home in the 27100 block of Southwest 133rd Court, he noticed he’d been stabbed several times.

The arrest report, released Monday morning, says Ramos, 22, admitted to stabbing her boyfriend, then going to her mother’s home six miles away where her 2-year-old son Alphonse lived with his grandmother. The report lists Ramos as homeless.

Nathaly Ramos Miami-Dade Corrections

When Ramos got to her mother’s apartment at Southwest 124th Place, she stabbed the toddler in the throat. She tried to slash her own throat, but was stopped by someone in the home. Relatives took her and Alphonse to Homestead Hospital while calling police around 6:50 a.m.

Ramos still held the knife as they entered the hospital. Alphonse was declared dead soon after.

Ramos sits in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond on charges of second degree murder and attempted second degree murder.