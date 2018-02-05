The Southwest 124th Place block where Nathaly Ramos’ mother lived with Ramos’ 2-year-old son Alphonse.
The Southwest 124th Place block where Nathaly Ramos’ mother lived with Ramos’ 2-year-old son Alphonse. David Goodhue
The Southwest 124th Place block where Nathaly Ramos’ mother lived with Ramos’ 2-year-old son Alphonse. David Goodhue

Homestead - South Dade

Her boyfriend woke up with a stabbing pain. Her toddler son was next on her list.

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

February 05, 2018 10:20 AM

Before Nathaly Ramos stabbed her toddler son to death Sunday, Miami-Dade police say, she used a knife to wake up her boyfriend.

Ramos’ boyfriend awakened before Sunday’s sunrise feeling pain and seeing Ramos before him with a knife and a Taser. He scrambled into a room and locked the door. While waiting to be sure she’d left his home in the 27100 block of Southwest 133rd Court, he noticed he’d been stabbed several times.

The arrest report, released Monday morning, says Ramos, 22, admitted to stabbing her boyfriend, then going to her mother’s home six miles away where her 2-year-old son Alphonse lived with his grandmother. The report lists Ramos as homeless.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Nathaly Ramos Booking Photo
Nathaly Ramos
Miami-Dade Corrections

When Ramos got to her mother’s apartment at Southwest 124th Place, she stabbed the toddler in the throat. She tried to slash her own throat, but was stopped by someone in the home. Relatives took her and Alphonse to Homestead Hospital while calling police around 6:50 a.m.

Ramos still held the knife as they entered the hospital. Alphonse was declared dead soon after.

Ramos sits in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond on charges of second degree murder and attempted second degree murder.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

More Videos

South Dade's transformation 25 years after Hurricane Andrew 3:21

South Dade's transformation 25 years after Hurricane Andrew

Pause
Fake engineer cheats ex-staffers out of thousands, cops say 0:47

Fake engineer cheats ex-staffers out of thousands, cops say

Ruth Campbell, the grande dame of Homestead, retires at 97 1:24

Ruth Campbell, the grande dame of Homestead, retires at 97

Homestead police station knocked down, movie theater to take its place 1:19

Homestead police station knocked down, movie theater to take its place

Homestead Hospital is growing food to heal patients 0:45

Homestead Hospital is growing food to heal patients

Missing dress-wearing monkey reunited with her Homestead owner 0:27

Missing dress-wearing monkey reunited with her Homestead owner

Video: Child killed in drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade 4:10

Video: Child killed in drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade

File Video: Nike Hercules Missile arrives home 2:12

File Video: Nike Hercules Missile arrives home

File Video: Nike Hercules Missile to be restored by students at George T. Baker Aviation School 2:54

File Video: Nike Hercules Missile to be restored by students at George T. Baker Aviation School

File Video: Hercule Nike Site HM-69 at Everglades National Park 5:06

File Video: Hercule Nike Site HM-69 at Everglades National Park

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others.

Meta Viers/McClatchy; Cleveland Clinic

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

South Dade's transformation 25 years after Hurricane Andrew 3:21

South Dade's transformation 25 years after Hurricane Andrew

Pause
Fake engineer cheats ex-staffers out of thousands, cops say 0:47

Fake engineer cheats ex-staffers out of thousands, cops say

Ruth Campbell, the grande dame of Homestead, retires at 97 1:24

Ruth Campbell, the grande dame of Homestead, retires at 97

Homestead police station knocked down, movie theater to take its place 1:19

Homestead police station knocked down, movie theater to take its place

Homestead Hospital is growing food to heal patients 0:45

Homestead Hospital is growing food to heal patients

Missing dress-wearing monkey reunited with her Homestead owner 0:27

Missing dress-wearing monkey reunited with her Homestead owner

Video: Child killed in drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade 4:10

Video: Child killed in drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade

File Video: Nike Hercules Missile arrives home 2:12

File Video: Nike Hercules Missile arrives home

File Video: Nike Hercules Missile to be restored by students at George T. Baker Aviation School 2:54

File Video: Nike Hercules Missile to be restored by students at George T. Baker Aviation School

File Video: Hercule Nike Site HM-69 at Everglades National Park 5:06

File Video: Hercule Nike Site HM-69 at Everglades National Park

South Dade's transformation 25 years after Hurricane Andrew

View More Video