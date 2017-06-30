This hospital grows its own food, then serves it to patients

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:27 Missing dress-wearing monkey reunited with her Homestead owner Pause 4:10 Video: Child killed in drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade 2:12 File Video: Nike Hercules Missile arrives home 2:54 File Video: Nike Hercules Missile to be restored by students at George T. Baker Aviation School 5:06 File Video: Hercule Nike Site HM-69 at Everglades National Park 3:54 File Video: Everglades Park offers tour of historic missile site 1:37 Police investigating deadly house fire in Homestead 0:36 Homestead buildings demolished to expand Losner Park 0:53 Children compete in a watermelon-eating contest at the Redland Summer Fruit Festival 7:27 Baltimore police releases bodycam video of several shootings Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email About three years ago, Homestead Hospital set aside 10 acres of unused land adjacent to its site on Campbell Drive and Southwest 147th Avenue. Every year the hospital grows thousands of pounds of produce and serves it up to its patients. José A. Iglesias Miami Herald

