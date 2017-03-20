Teacher charged with DUI says to trooper: ‘I feel like kissing you,’ report says

An eighth-grade science teacher at South Dade Middle School — who was still on probation — was arrested and faces charges including driving under the influence and child abuse after the Florida Highway Patrol says her 10-year-old son was in the car when she caused a rear-end crash and then failed sobriety tests.
Saryna Parker, 43, also faces a battery on a law enforcement officer charge because she kicked a trooper in the groin after being placed in a patrol car, according to her arrest report.
Miami-Dade Public Schools confirmed Parker was a probationary teacher and “will be terminated.”
The incident happened at about 8 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 1 and Southwest 182nd Avenue.
According to the report, the driver of a Chrysler van told troopers that he was stopped in traffic when Parker’s Cadillac hit him.
When a trooper tried to talk to her “she slurred her speech and he could smell a strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath,” a trooper wrote in the report.
At first she denied being the driver and tried to leave to go to the bathroom, according to the report. She was detained briefly with handcuffs. Another trooper then was called to conduct sobriety tests.
Parker agreed, the trooper wrote, but “she seemed unsteady on her feet and swayed to maintain balance.”
The trooper gave Parker several tests including the one-leg stand and the walk and turn.
“I explained the exercises to her, she touched me on my back and advised: I feel like kissing you,” the trooper wrote.
As for the test, the trooper said she “could not keep her balance while listening to the instructions,” and she “started before instructed to do so.”
Parker, who refused to take a breath test, was then placed under arrest.
“As Ms. Parker sat in the back of my patrol car she violently kicked me in the groin with her right leg then continued to kick my right rear passenger side door,” the trooper wrote. “During this whole incident, Ms. Parker was uncooperative and very belligerent.”
Comments