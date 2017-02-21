Driver leads police on chase before crashing car into a tree — all with a child inside

A man was in custody Tuesday night after police say he led officers on a chase through deep Southwest Miami-Dade, and crashed his car into a tree — all while a child sat in the backseat.
Neither the child nor the man were seriously injured, police said.
It all started around 9 p.m., when Miami-Dade Police Department asked for Homestead Police Department’s help to stop an SUV that wanted in a felony hit and run case, Homestead Det. Fernando Morales said.
When officers tried to pull the driver over, he refused to stop, Morales said.
That’s when both Miami-Dade and Homestead police officers began to chase him.
During the chase two officers were involved in a minor accident, Morales said. No one was injured.
The chase ended, Morales said, when the driver lost control of the SUV and hit a tree in the area of Southwest 288th Street and Southwest 147 Avenue.
“As a result of the impact with a tree, the vehicle caught fire,” Morales said, adding that it was extinguished immediately.
The driver was taken into custody and brought to Homestead Hospital to be “medically cleared,” Morales said. The child was found in the backseat unharmed.
Charges are pending, Morales said.
