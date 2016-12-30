Man shot by police in West Perrine

A 21-year-old man, a new father and avid dirtbiker, was shot to death Friday night by Miami-Dade police outside a duplex in West Perrine.
Family members identified the dead man as Jamal Rollins. They said police shot him five times while he stood outside his car with his hands up. A police spokesman said Rollins had a gun.
Carlos Rosario, the spokesman, said officers pulled Rollins over because he was driving erratically. A passenger got out and fled, then Rollins jumped out and “produced a firearm,” Rosario said.
“We do have one subject at the scene who is deceased. We also have one firearm at the scene,” he said.
The passenger had not been caught.
The shooting happened about 6:40 p.m. in the 10100 block of West Indigo Street in the Perrine Gardens neighborhood.
