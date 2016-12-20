Homestead - South Dade

December 20, 2016 10:00 AM

Teen shoots girlfriend in the head during argument on the way to the bus stop

By David J. Neal and Chuck Rabin

A Tuesday morning argument ended with a teenager shooting his girlfriend in the head, Miami-Dade Police said.

Jennavi Small, 18, was taken to Jackson South Trauma Center in critical but stable condition.

Police said Small and her boyfriend were walking toward a bus stop in near Southwest 243rd Street and 129th Place with two other high school students around 6:25 a.m.. An argument began. Small’s boyfriend escalated the argument with a shot that grazed Small’s head.

Small’s 19-year-old boyfriend, whose name police didn’t release, remains at large.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with information as more is learned.

Homestead - South Dade

