A mom got into a car with friends. Then a bullet from outside ended her life

Miami-Dade police are looking for help in finding out who killed Florida City mother Tabitha Jamison by shooting into a car with four women inside.
The shots that killed Homestead High graduate Jamison, 21, and mother of a preschool age daughter were fired at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Southwest Seventh Terrace and Sixth Avenue in Florida City. According to a report by Herald news partner CBS4, one of the three other women in the car took a bullet and was airlifted to Jackson South Community Hospital.
Jamison’s Facebook friends recalled a “Tabby Jae” who came out of a punch-packed youth — “The Fighter of Exit 1” one poster called her — and tried to engage less in street drama. A photo on Facebook shows her in a peaceful pose, primping at a sink for a selfie.
Jamison was arrested twice in the last year and a half on battery charges. Neither was prosecuted.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Miami-Dade homicide Detective David Denmark at 305-471-2400. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for a Crime Stoppers tip leading to a suspect’s arrest. Informants can dial 305-471-8477, text 274637 or go to the website.
