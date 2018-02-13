After being deported 3 times in 3 months, he came back with $400,000 of meth for sale

A thrice-deported Mexican and his partner in moving methamphetamine each face 10 years to life in federal prison after they transported $400,000 worth of crystal meth for sale to an undercover agent.
Actually, Saul Bustos Bustos, 38, and Irepan Salgado, 24, rolled into town from Atlanta with seven kilograms of meth, worth $560,000 on the street, based on CrystalMethAddiction.org’s generalized $80 per gram street price. But only five kilos were set to be sold to the undercover agent.
In January, Bustos and Salgado each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. Not only is Bustos looking at a longer prison sentence because he has another charge — illegal reentry after removal — but he’s proven resistant to deportation. Court documents say he admits to bouncing back into the United States after deportations on April 13, July 6 and July 19 of last year.
Court documents say Bustos or Salgado drove their methmobile to a Hialeah IHOP the afternoon of Nov. 28. Faulty vetting of the customer falls to Irepan Salgado’s brother, Luciano Salgado, a meth dealer in Georgia and New York. Luciano Salgado took a call from the undercover agent and negotiated a wholesale price of $14,500 per kilogram. Luciano turned the customer over to Irepan, so they could arrange a meeting.
They did at the IHOP. Then, the undercover agent went with Bustos and Salgado to a warehouse covered with surveillance video.
Once Bustos and Salgado unloaded the meth into the undercover agent’s box, the bust was made.
