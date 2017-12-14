They went to city hall to get a divorce. Instead, he killed her, police say.

Luis Palacios-Madariaga and his wife of two years, Wendy Norelys Bandera Madariaga, showed up at Hialeah City Hall earlier this month to get a divorce.
But before they could get inside, Palacios-Madariaga pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed her, according to a police report.
Palacios-Madariaga, who then tried to take his own life, now faces a charge of second-degree murder. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He is now being held in Miami Dade’s Pre-Trial Detention Center.
According to Palacios-Madariaga’s arrest affidavit, the couple had been arguing because he believed his wife, a Venezuelan journalist, was cheating.
On the morning of Dec. 6, the couple showed up at City Hall and parked on Palm Avenue and Fifth Street.
Someone spotted bloody people in the car and called police, according to the report.
When officers arrived, they found Bandera-Madariaga “bleeding and unresponsive” in the front seat, police said.
Palacios-Madariaga was in the back seat bleeding, according to the report.
“The [defendant] spontaneously stated to [the officer] in Spanish, ‘Don’t save me, I have a knife and I want you to kill me. I killed my wife,’” an officer wrote in the report.
A knife was later recovered from the floorboard.
