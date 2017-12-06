Hialeah

Dead woman and bloody man found in front of Hialeah City Hall

By Charles Rabin And David Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

December 06, 2017 10:54 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

A passerby noticed a bloody couple in a car parked outside Hialeah City Hall around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The woman, later identified as Wendy Norelys Bandera Madariaga, 25, was dead. The man, identified as her husband, Luis Siddartha Palacio Madariaga, 28, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital because of what Hialeah Fire Capt. Cesar Espinosa called “his altered mental status.”

Police later said he was in critical condition.

How the woman got so bloody — stabbing or shooting — remained unclear, as was whether the blood covering the man in his 30s came from her or him. Hialeah police said they’re investigating this as a possible attempted murder-suicide and there’s no connection to Hialeah City Hall other than proximity.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

