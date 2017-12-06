Dead woman and bloody man found in front of Hialeah City Hall

A passerby noticed a bloody couple in a car parked outside Hialeah City Hall around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The woman, later identified as Wendy Norelys Bandera Madariaga, 25, was dead. The man, identified as her husband, Luis Siddartha Palacio Madariaga, 28, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital because of what Hialeah Fire Capt. Cesar Espinosa called “his altered mental status.”
Police later said he was in critical condition.
How the woman got so bloody — stabbing or shooting — remained unclear, as was whether the blood covering the man in his 30s came from her or him. Hialeah police said they’re investigating this as a possible attempted murder-suicide and there’s no connection to Hialeah City Hall other than proximity.
Gruesome scene in front of #Hialeah City Hall. Sources tell us a woman was found stabbed to death inside of a vehicle @Telemundo51 @lisettmarit51 pic.twitter.com/qcDB7y5w9A— Ismeraly Torres (@IzzyT51) December 6, 2017
