    A shootout involving a Hialeah police car with bullet holes and a car pockmarked with bullet holes in the driver's side killed one on 79th Street and 35th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Hialeah

Shootout involving Hialeah police leaves one dead in car

BY DAVID J. NEAL

dneal@miamiherald.com

October 01, 2017 8:18 AM

A shootout involving Hialeah police and someone in another car left one person dead early Sunday in Northwest Miami-Dade.

A crashed white car had more than two dozen bullet holes on the driver’s side. The Hialeah police car also was shot up.

Shell casings and police markers litter the road.

One person died in the white car, according to those at the scene, said Hialeah police spokesman Lt. Carl Zogby.

A body was slumped inside across the passenger seat of the white car.

IMG_20171001_071847 (1)
A shootout involving Hialeah police and someone in another car left one person dead early Sunday in Northwest Miami-Dade.
DAVID J. NEAL dneal@miamiherald.com

Hialeah police are investigating the 4 a.m. shooting and crash at Northwest 79th Street and 35th Avenue, outside a mobile home park and near the neighborhood Walmart.

“No further information” will be released “until the investigation progresses,” Zogby said.

Nine bullet markers sat on East 25th Street in Hialeah, an eight-block straight shot west of the bullet-riddled cars. Police told WPLG-Channel 10 the incident began at a Hialeah strip club, Heads or Tails, 766 E 25th St.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.

