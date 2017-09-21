If you drop by Hialeah Race Track & Casino to see the flamingos, you can drink the water.
Hialeah lifts precautionary boil water restriction

By David J. Neal

September 21, 2017 1:52 PM

You can drink the water again at Hialeah Park Race Track & Casino. And at the Walmart on 49th Street and Red Road.

Thursday afternoon, the City of Hialeah lifted the boil water advisory hanging over two portions of the city after bacteriolgical survey results said the water was clean enough for drinking, cooking, showering and other uses. Tuesday’s notice was issued after water samples showed some post-Irma water distribution system repairs could’ve led to the water being contaminated.

David J. Neal

