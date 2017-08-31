More Videos

Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall 0:43

Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall

Pause
Hurricane Irma moving west 0:33

Hurricane Irma moving west

Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 10-9 win over the Phillies 2:37

Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 10-9 win over the Phillies

UM running back Mark Walton on the running games success in the victory over Bethune-Cookman 1:16

UM running back Mark Walton on the running games success in the victory over Bethune-Cookman

Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings 5:08

Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings

Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns 1:34

Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns

Florida deputy crashes into Smart Car at 104 mph 0:51

Florida deputy crashes into Smart Car at 104 mph

Miami Head Coach Mark Richt on the win over Bethune-Cookman 2:15

Miami Head Coach Mark Richt on the win over Bethune-Cookman

Giancarlo Stanton talks about hitting his 50th home run 5:45

Giancarlo Stanton talks about hitting his 50th home run

Mark Richt on Malik Rosier play in season opener 2:05

Mark Richt on Malik Rosier play in season opener

  • Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall

    The Hollywood City Commission votes on whether to rename streets named after Confederate generals.

The Hollywood City Commission votes on whether to rename streets named after Confederate generals. Pedro Portal The Miami Herald
The Hollywood City Commission votes on whether to rename streets named after Confederate generals. Pedro Portal The Miami Herald

Hialeah

He speaks Spanish, carries a Confederate flag and lives in Hialeah. Who is he?

By Sydney Pereira

spereira@miamiherald.com

August 31, 2017 8:26 AM

His Facebook page features Confederate and Black Cross of Southern nationalism flags, Pepe the Frog, and a photo of President Donald Trump drinking a coffee cup labeled “CNN TEARS.”

He shows up at street rallies wearing dark sunglasses, waving a Confederate flag and offering up interviews in English and en español. He claims to be a defender American “heroes” and labels as “Communists” those who want remove Confederate symbols, such as statues and street names honoring the likes of Confederate Army leader Gen. Robert E. Lee and Ku Klux Klan founder Nathan Bedford Forrest.

READ MORE: Hollywood votes to rename streets

His name: Christopher Rey Monzon, 22. His city: Hialeah. His ethnicity: Cuban American.

christopher monzon
Christopher Rey Monzon
Broward Sheriff’s Office

Monzon, who also identified himself as Chris Cedeno, was arrested Wednesday after he charged demonstrators during a small protest in Hollywood where most of those present were urging commissioners to rename three streets bearing the names of Confederate generals.

“They are communists,” he said of the demonstrators to a Univision Channel 23 reporter in Spanish. “My message is that they are not going to win and we are not going to leave without a fight.”

Monzon has no criminal record according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement search, but he is no stranger to white supremacy.

In early July, he told Rise: News: “Well, I think that, clearly, the multicultural utopia that the left have been trying to achieve now for the past 50 years is impossible to achieve, and they’re going to keep chasing it until we’re in ruins.”

Of African-Americans, he said: “They’re lucky to be here.”

Back in January, in a blog post on the website for the League of the South, an organization that advocates for a second Southern secession, Monzon protested the Federal Reserve in Miami-Dade.

“Despite what everyone is calling a victory against the globalist elite with the election of President Donald Trump, the reality of the situation is that our fight has only just begun and we are no where near victory,” wrote Monzon, whom the League of the South identified as a “Southern Nationalist.”

He also wrote that the “central banks” are “orchestrating the genocide of western civilization in the shadows,” according to the blog post.

Related stories from Miami Herald

Monzon finished his statement with “God save the South.”

The blog post also featured photographs of him with a sign that read “Feds out of Florida” and “SECEDE!” in addition to what appeared to be a Black Cross of Southern nationalism flag.

Michael Hill, president of the group, wrote in a separate post that the white area of the flag signifies “our Folk and for our purity,” while the cross signifies “no surrender.”

This symbol appeared to make up half of the Confederate flag that Monzon used to charge demonstrators with on Wednesday, in addition to being on the pocket of his T-shirt.

Another online blog features a screen grab from Monzon’s Facebook page from a status, which is no longer publicly accessible. The status from Monzon, whose Facebook pages uses the name Chris Cedeno, said it “saddens [him] to see whites looking up to n------.”

The Facebook page also said he attended Lincoln Martí, a school in Miami, and is currently “in a relationship.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Florida road rage incident caught on video

View More Video