The man who shot at parked AT&T trucks told police he went ‘bananas’

The man who shot out the tires of two AT&T trucks after getting upset they were parked in front of his Hialeah home told police he went “bananas,” according to a report released Thursday.
Jorge Jove, 64, now faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and armed criminal mischief. He posted a $30,000 bond and was released early Thursday morning.
On Wednesday, the two trucks were parked in front of Jove’s home at 620 SE Fifth Place when Jove came outside with a gun — which according to the report he did not have a permit for — and began shooting.
Cell phone video rolled, capturing the sound of the gun blasts and the air coming out of the tires. Meanwhile, a worker could be heard reporting the shooting to a police dispatcher.
According to Jove’s report, Jove was upset “because the trucks were parked in front of his driveway, and he feared damage to his pavers.”
About an hour after “having words” with one of the workers, Jove came out with his .357 revolver and caused over $1,000 of damage to the trucks, an officer wrote in the report.
A Hialeah sergeant who responded to the shooting said he saw Jove fire at an AT&T worker in a raised bucket lift. After being told to put his weapon down, Jove dropped it on the swale, according to the report.
“After waiving his Miranda Rights the defendant furnished a statement stating he went ‘bananas’ and wanted to stop them from leaving,” the officer wrote in the report. “He shot at tires and truck to [get] the AT&T workers from leaving prior to police arrival.”
