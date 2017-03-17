Woman dies after cosmetic procedure at same Hialeah clinic where another died last year

Almost a year after a West Virgina woman died after a botched “Brazilian Butt Lift” surgery at a Hialeah clinic, police say another woman died Thursday night at the same cosmetic surgery center, which changed its name after last year’s death.

Her death is the second this month at a Miami plastic surgery clinic.

Hialeah police, along with the Florida Department of Health and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, are investigating the death of Ranika Hall, 25, who came from Kansas City, Missouri, to have a “Brazilian butt lift” performed at Eres Plastic Surgery, 1738 W. 49th St., formerly known as Encore Plastic Surgery.