It’s a different city composed of a whole lot of the same

Hialeah “homogenous?” Yes, according to a WalletHub comparison of 501 U.S. cities.
Hialeah’s very different than the average U.S. city. Yet, there’s enough sameness within its borders that it ranked as the fourth least diverse city when WalletHub used U.S Census American Community Survey to rank municipalities.
Hialeah is downright exotic compared to the three less diverse cities. There are two West Virginia cities, Parkersburg and Clarksburg, Watertown, South Dakota. The city that’s right behind Hialeah in everyone being alike — Rutland, Vermont — can claim to be the whitest city, 95.45 percent.
Hialeah has the highest concentration of Hispanics (95.64 percent), Spanish speakers as a first language (92.25 percent), foreign-born residents (72.75 percent) and the lowest concentration of white non-Hispanics (3.39 percent), ethnicities other than Hispanic, white, black or Asian (0.13 percent), people born in the U.S. South (0.79 percent) and English speakers as a first language (7.22 percent).
The list uses numbers that don’t break down ethnicity beyond broad chunks. So the survey fails to reflect the various ethnic flavors of Miami-Dade County.
Which is why Florida’s two most diverse cities on this list are Orlando (No. 21 nationally) and Tampa (No. 60). Miami was 175th.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
TEN MOST DIVERSE U.S. CITIES (according to WalletHub)
1. Jersey City, New Jersey
2. Germantown, Maryland
3. Gaithersburg, Maryland
4. Silver Spring, Maryland
5. Spring Valley, Nevada
6. New York
7. Oakland
8. San Jose
9. Rockville, Maryland
10. Kent, Washington
TEN LEAST DIVERSE U.S. CITIES (according to WalletHub)
1. Parkersburg, WV
2. Clarksburg, WV
3. Watertown, South Dakota
4. Hialeah
5. Rutland, Vermont
6. Jamestown, North Dakota
7. Barre, Vermont
8. Bennington, Vermont
9. Laconia, New Hampshire
10. Miles City, Montana
