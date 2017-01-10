Hialeah cops search for armed suspect after car chase and police shooting

Officers swarmed Hialeah and Miami Lakes early Tuesday after a police-involved shooting, two arrests and a predawn search for another suspect.
Hialeah police said the pursuit of a car believed stolen ended in Miami Lakes with the four occupants emerging from the vehicle. An officer shot one suspect, who was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Two suspects were caught. The fourth ran into the nearby neighborhood.
Police set up a perimeter in an area framed by Northwest 154th to 152nd streets and 87th to 89th avenues.
With the recovery of two weapons in the vehicle, the last suspect is assumed to be armed and dangerous.
The nearby Bob Graham Education Center was put on lockdown.
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
David J. Neal
