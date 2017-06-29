Miami families of gun-violence victims find hope through the arts

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:06 Mystery donor gives $1 million to Miami-Dade schools in King Carter’s memory Pause 2:01 Community marks 10th anniversary of killing of 9-year-old Sherdavia Jenkins in Miami's Liberty City 2:59 Family recalls life of slain 9-year-old Sherdavia Jenkins 1:20 Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis 0:45 Video shows chaotic scene after shots fired near Apple store 0:53 Florida road rage incident caught on video 39:44 Miami Beach commissioners discuss Urban Beach Week with NAACP 0:23 Not a search warrant and not cops 2:48 Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses 2:08 Thieves' triple fail at stealing ATM caught on video Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Santonio Carter describes the difficulties of moving on one year after his son, 6-year-old King Carter, was killed by a stray bullet while playing outside his Northwest Miami-Dade apartment. Jose A. Iglesias jiglesias@miamiherald.com

Santonio Carter describes the difficulties of moving on one year after his son, 6-year-old King Carter, was killed by a stray bullet while playing outside his Northwest Miami-Dade apartment. Jose A. Iglesias jiglesias@miamiherald.com