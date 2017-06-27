Gunfight kills one man in Brownsville

One man is dead and another is on the run after a Monday night gunfight in Brownsville, Miami-Dade police said.
The 11:15 p.m. shooting happened near Site 15 of the Annie Coleman public housing project, which sits just off the Northwest 56th Street and 22nd Avenue intersection.
Tommy Cooper, 28, died at the scene. The gunfight survivor took off.
Anyone with information can contact homicide Det. Chris Perez at 305-471-2400; or, for anonymity, Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477); text 274637; or via the website. Tips leading to an arrest can be eligible for a reward up to $3,000.
